Dent (DENT) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Dent has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Radar Relay, WazirX and Liquid. Dent has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $197,647.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.01187538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,775,838,994 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Liquid, FCoin, IDEX, Lykke Exchange, Binance, BitForex, OKEx, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, WazirX, Fatbtc and Radar Relay.

