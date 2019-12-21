Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

DNLI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 570,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,802. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $760,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $254,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $465,618.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,024 shares of company stock worth $1,575,038. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

