Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $70.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.59.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. 6,025,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $20,362,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $6,406,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5,148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

