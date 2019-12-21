Decentraland Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.02 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $31.02 million and $15.83 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, AirSwap, Kucoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kyber Network, TOPBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex, UEX, DDEX, BigONE, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, OKEx, Upbit, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bibox, ZB.COM and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

