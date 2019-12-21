Davita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.86.

DVA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,648. Davita has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 3.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 187,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davita by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

