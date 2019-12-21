Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.03 and last traded at $109.03, 5,405,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 322% from the average session volume of 1,281,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. KBC Group NV grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 399.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 94,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

