CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 2,823,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 13.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,900 shares in the company, valued at $618,807. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 92,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $303,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

