CyberMiles Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, CoinBene and Zebpay. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00555729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087286 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008455 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Zebpay, BCEX, LBank, IDCM, Koinex, Bibox, Binance, Tokenomy, Huobi, Cobinhood, DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

