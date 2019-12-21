CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,100. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $23.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,220,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

