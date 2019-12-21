Credits (CS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $462,542.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges including COSS, LBank, WazirX and CoinBene. Credits has a market cap of $14.27 million and $462,542.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,982,174 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, WazirX, CoinBene, COSS, Gate.io, LBank, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

