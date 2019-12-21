Cream Hits Market Capitalization of $25,991.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 78% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $25,991.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00068182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00604685 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00248039 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004839 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087211 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

