Cowen Begins Coverage on OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut OptiNose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 791,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,392. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter worth $117,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at about $4,725,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 160,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter worth about $3,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

