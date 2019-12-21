Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

COTY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,326,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,674. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Coty’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 53.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coty by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Coty by 21.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

