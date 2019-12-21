Cortex (CTXC) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Cortex has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Cortex token can currently be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, UEX, Huobi and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.01183631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, UEX, Bithumb, OKEx, DEx.top, BitForex, CoinTiger, Huobi, CoinBene, DDEX, Ethfinex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.