Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will report $294.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.60 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $153.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $785.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $819.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 709,665 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $6,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK remained flat at $$7.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.40. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

