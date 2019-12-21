Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 395,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.56. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,946,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 22.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,163,000 after buying an additional 512,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,347,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 96,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.