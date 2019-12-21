Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Shares Up 5.1%

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $6.85, 225,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 359% from the average session volume of 49,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

JCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

In other news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $34,416.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $59,174. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 25.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 134,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

