Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1171 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

XLC opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

