Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 97.1% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $10,488.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

