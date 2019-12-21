Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.52. Colabor Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 113,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$261.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc will post 0.0799999947540987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

