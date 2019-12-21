Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGNX. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. Cognex has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

In other Cognex news, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29,063.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.