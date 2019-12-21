Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Codexis stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $967.30 million, a P/E ratio of -79.83 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.