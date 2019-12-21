Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,470 ($19.34) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,360 ($17.89).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) price target (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,510.55 ($19.87).

CBG opened at GBX 1,589 ($20.90) on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,659 ($21.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,477.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,398. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.68), for a total transaction of £264,902.40 ($348,464.09). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,914 shares of company stock worth $431,534,096.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

