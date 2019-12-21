Clint Hurt Sells 1,709 Shares of Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.69, for a total transaction of $260,947.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Clint Hurt sold 1,134 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $172,379.34.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Clint Hurt sold 1 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $152.99.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Clint Hurt sold 636 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $95,578.08.

On Monday, November 25th, Clint Hurt sold 348 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $52,290.48.

On Friday, November 22nd, Clint Hurt sold 621 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $93,584.70.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Clint Hurt sold 1,779 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $268,486.68.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Clint Hurt sold 5 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.18, for a total value of $800.90.

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. The stock has a market cap of $298.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Primeenergy Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.