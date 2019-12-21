City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,354,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 535% from the previous session’s volume of 370,651 shares.The stock last traded at $13.17 and had previously closed at $12.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $703.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 155.4% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 618,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 275,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 499.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 226,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

