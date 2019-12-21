City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

City stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.77.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that City will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $358,578. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the second quarter worth about $4,641,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of City by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of City by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

