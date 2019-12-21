Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 547.92 ($7.21).

WG stock opened at GBX 379.60 ($4.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.66. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 607.60 ($7.99). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 407.20.

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,950.68 ($5,196.90).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

