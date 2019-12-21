Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 547.92 ($7.21).
WG stock opened at GBX 379.60 ($4.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.66. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 607.60 ($7.99). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 407.20.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.
Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.