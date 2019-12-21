Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 284.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,015,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,645,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.