Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,682.92

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,682.92 and traded as high as $1,845.00. Churchill China shares last traded at $1,825.00, with a volume of 3,727 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $199.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,695.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,599.37.

In other news, insider David M. O’Connor sold 14,407 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($21.05), for a total value of £230,512 ($303,225.47). Also, insider Andrew David Roper sold 259,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.52), for a total transaction of £4,040,400 ($5,314,917.13).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

