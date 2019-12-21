CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Receives $18.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CCC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,187. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

