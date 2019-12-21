Christine L. Koski Sells 20,000 Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,406.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HLIO stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

