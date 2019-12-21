China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Get China Telecom alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHA. UBS Group raised shares of China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.95.

Shares of NYSE:CHA opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. China Telecom has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the first quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in China Telecom by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in China Telecom by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Telecom (CHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.