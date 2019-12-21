China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of CHL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,787. The stock has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,420,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,476,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,025,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,746,000 after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,924,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 148,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after buying an additional 235,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 52,288 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

