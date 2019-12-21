Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18, approximately 567,695 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 541,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 1,162.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider Michael T. Andriole purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,088.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

