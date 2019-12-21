Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 195,888 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,146,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,417. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 175.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.