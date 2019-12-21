Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,652,097.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $369,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,334.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,600 shares of company stock worth $21,676,702 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chegg by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Chegg’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

