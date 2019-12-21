Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39, approximately 383,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 104,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 339.99% and a negative net margin of 583.52%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 37,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 71.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

