Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Peter R. Chase Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $60,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $120.39. 31,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,808. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $80.51 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chase by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 52,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Chase by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chase by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

