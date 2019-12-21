Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $14.80 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

CTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Centurylink has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.75.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centurylink will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Centurylink by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,622,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 117,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,126,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

