CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post sales of $3.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.97 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $12.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,120,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,451. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $585,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 702,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 164,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.