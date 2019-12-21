CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post sales of $3.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.97 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $12.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,120,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,451. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $585,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 702,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 164,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

