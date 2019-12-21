Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 3,768,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,482. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Cemex SAB de CV’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TT International acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,346,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

