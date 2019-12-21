Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.20 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEC1. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.27 ($6.13).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.05 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €4.38 and a 200-day moving average of €4.75. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.