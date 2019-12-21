CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 225,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $278.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.