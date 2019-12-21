CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,961,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,798 shares.The stock last traded at $143.92 and had previously closed at $142.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,885,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CDW by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 283,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

