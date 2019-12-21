CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.49. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.92. 5,611,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $144.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $6,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,385,415.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 478.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

