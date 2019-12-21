Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. Carnival also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.60 EPS.

NYSE CCL traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,867,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,663. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carnival has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC cut Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.45.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

