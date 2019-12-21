Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $3.21. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1,236 shares changing hands.

CPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

