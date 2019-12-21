CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$3.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWX. CIBC raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,585. The company has a market capitalization of $444.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$354.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$696,789. Also, Director Sam Fleiser acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,675 shares in the company, valued at C$127,076.25.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

