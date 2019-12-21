Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$26.00 price target on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$77.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$26.35 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$18.23 and a 52 week high of C$70.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.58.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

