Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$119.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$123.18.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$119.42 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$96.46 and a 52-week high of C$127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$120.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

